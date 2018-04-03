Police appeal to find missing woman with dementia in Edinburgh

POLICE have launched an appeal to help find a woman reported missing in Edinburgh.

Lynn Taylor was last seen at around 11.45am on Tuesday in the Jock’s Lodge area, near to Meadowbank.

The 58-year-old, who sufffers from dementia, has not returned home since this time and there is increasing concern for her welfare.

Lynn is described as white, around 5ft 8ins tall, slim build, with short brown hair.

When last seen, Lynn was wearing a green long coat with a fur hood, light blue denim trousers, white shoes and glasses.

Inspector Steven Stewart from Edinburgh’s Police Division said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Lynn’s welfare and would ask for the public’s help in tracing her.

“Lynn was last seen walking towards Meadowbank and I would appeal to anyone in the area who may have seen her to get in touch with officers.

“I would ask anyone who has seen Lynn, or a woman matching her description, in the city centre or surrounding area, to report this to us as soon as possible.”

