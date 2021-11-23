A red Honda Civic and a grey Subaru Outback collided at around 3.15pm on Monday, November 22, on the A815 road near Benmore Park.

Emergency services attended the scene.

The 74-year-old woman driver and 77-year-old woman passenger of the Honda Civic sustained serious injuries and were taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where the passenger was pronounced dead a short time later. The driver remains in a critical condition.

The 64-year-old female passenger of the Subaru Outback also sustained serious injuries, and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where she remains in a stable condition. The driver of this vehicle, a 69-year-man, sustained minor injuries.

Police closed the road for around eight hours to allow a full collision investigation to take place.

They are now appealing to the public for information that might help them in their enquiries.

Inspector Archie McGuire, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said; “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of those involved in this crash.

“We are appealing for the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and I would ask if you were driving in the area at the time or witnessed the crash that you come forward and speak to police.

“If any motorists have dashcam footage that could help with our enquiries, please contact our officers.”

Police can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident number 2093 of Monday, 22 November, 2021.

