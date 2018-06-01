Playpark sealed off by police after woman raped in Edinburgh

Police are investigating after a woman was raped in south Edinburgh, and have reportedly sealed off a children’s playpark.

A 48-year-old woman was said to have been sexually assaulted at around 11pm last night in the area of Craigour Place and the high flats at Little France.

A heavy police presence has been in the area since the early hours of this morning with enquiries ongoing to ascertain where the offence took place.

A wide police cordon remains in place at this time.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Edinburgh are investigating a report of serious sexual assault on a 48-year-old woman in the area of Craigour Place and the high flats at Little France.

“The incident happened around 11pm on Thursday 31st May.

“Inquiries are continuing.”