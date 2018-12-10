PLAY FREE: Rooftop Run is infectious Santa computer game from Stax Trade Centres

HOW far up the leaderboard can you get in the Rooftop Run infectious Santa computer game from cash and carry wholesaler Stax Trade Centres?

Santa has crashed his sleigh on the roof of Stax Trade Centres' HQ but you can help him to collect all his presents.

PLAY HERE: Rooftop Run is free and can be played on mobiles, laptops or desktops - CLICK HERE.

Trade or retail customer members of Stax Trade Centres - with branches in Glasgow and Edinburgh - can also win top prizes, including a TV, DAB radio, Christmas decorations and trade tools, sponsored by Stanley and Rawplug.

Members are prompted to input their active account number and prizes will go to those who top the leader board.

To become a Stax Trade Centres customer, with a chance to win, retailers and tradespeople are asked to complete a membership application form.

The infectious free Rooftop Run Santa computer game from Stax Trade Centres

Those applying for an account must prove they are buying for a business.

Stax Trade Centres video showcasing Christmas products including trees, lights and decorations.

Stax Trade Centres, in business since the 1980s, has organically grown over the years and now serves 50,000 businesses across the UK, from garden centres and DIY retailers to plumbers and electricians.

It stocks 1,000 leading UK brands with 40,000 products and supplies more than 50,000 businesses across the UK on a cash and carry wholesale basis, but also offers a delivered service, subject to terms.

Everyone can play but customers can also win big prizes

Stax, with a proven track record in generating successful business to business trade partnerships, currently turns over in excess of £110m annual sales with six huge warehouse branches across the UK in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Leeds, Manchester, Bristol and Birmingham.

It goes beyond the realms of just supplying products. It prides itself on helping independent businesses to succeed and offers a range of services as well as helpful advice.



