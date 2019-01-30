Plasterer killed a Scottish dad-of-three after broken windows row

A plasterer was today convicted of murdering a dad-of-three by mowing him down with a white van after a row over broken windows.

Daniel McCafferty, 33, from Rutherglen, drove at 27-year-old Steven Campbell at 2am knocking him over and dragging him under the van for almost half a mile.

Father-of-two McCafferty drove off leaving Mr Campbell’s body in the road.

Eye-witnesses spoke of hearing a horrible loud crunching noise at impact, but McCafferty told police he could not hear anything because tools rattling about in the back of his van.

McCafferty, who was defended by QC Tony Graham, claimed it was a freak accident. He said that Mr Campbell, who had been drinking, stumbled and fell and he did not see him.

But, a jury today at the High Court in Glasgow convicted him of the murder of Mr Campbell, from Rutherglen, on June 2, last year, in Toryglen Road, Rutherglen.

Judge Lord Clark told McCafferty: “By the verdict of the jury you have been convicted of the murder of Steven Campbell. You deliberately drove a van into him causing horrific injuries and his death.

“You drove with his body under your van for 740 yards.”

McCafferty is facing a life sentence and sentence was deferred until February 27 for background reports.

Lord Clark will determine then how many years in jail McCafferty must serve before he is considered for parole.

Mr Campbell, who was described by his relatives as fun-loving, happy and family-oriented, suffered horrific injuries to his head and to his torso. A trail of blood led from the impact site to Prospecthill Road.

The court heard that McCafferty drove his Ford Transit van at Mr Campbell and his friend Jason Buist as they walked along the street. He believed that they were responsible for breaking windows at his home.

Mr Campbell’s girlfriend Robyn McGill, 19, was also walking along Toryglen Road in front of Mr Campbell and Mr Buist.

She told prosecutor Shanti Maguire that she noticed a white van with very bright lights. coming towards them and shouted “f***ing move,” and then I heard a ‘crunching’ sound.

Miss McGill told jurors: “Steven got hit by the van and it keep speeding, didn’t stop.

“Steven’s hat was lying on the ground and I picked it up. There was no sign of him or Jordan.”

The court heard that Mr Buist dodged out of the way of the van and ran after it screaming out his friend’s name.

McCafferty drove the van to Whiteinch and from there sent message by social media to a friend saying: “Wee pricks smashed my windows again. Obs I won.”

He then messaged: “I’m going to jail for ages. Gonna waste a pure chunk of life for these wee pricks.”

At 2.02 am McCafferty sent another message saying: “Just annoyed I got forced into this. I won, but.”

McCafferty showed no emotion as he was led away to the cells.