Plans revealed for Fettes College replica to be built in China

Fettes College have signed a deal to open a replica in China in a bid to appeal to the growing number of wealthy middle class families in the Far East.

A replica of the school will be recreated almost 6,000 miles away in the southern port city of Guangzhou.

It is understood that even the grounds of the school and the house system currently in operation in Fettes will be adapted to the Far East replica.

The move comes following a deal with the largest operator of schools in China, Bright Scholar, with the agreement seeing Fettes Guangzhou opening in September next year if plans remain on schedule.

The school, which originally opened in 1870, is one of the best known and most reputable in the country, counts Tony Blair, the former prime minister, among its alumni, charges annual fees of just under £34,000 and is one of the many schools now looking to have a campus overseas.

China is seen as the ideal market with nearly 100,000 Chinese undergraduates enrolling in British universities.

Bruce Dingwall, Fettes’ deputy chairman of governors, wrote that the replica school “will be a true reflection of Fettes College internationally, fully adopt our ethos, provide an outstanding academic education, focus on sector-leading pastoral care and introduce a wealth of co-curricular activities to broaden the horizons of all of its students.”

“Fettes Guangzhou will be purpose-built on a 33-acre site with a residential quarter for students.”

Guangzhou has an estimated population of 14 million people compared with about 400,000 for Edinburgh.

The average Chinese worker earns £8,597 a year, meaning a single year of fees at Fettes in Edinburgh represents four years’ salary.

it is not yet known how much fees will be in China however.

Other famous alumni of Fettes College include Tilda Swinton, David Ogilvy, the advertising tycoon and Louise Linton, the Scottish actress now married to Steven Mnuchin, the US treasury secretary.