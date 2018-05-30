Plans for new coins ‘to celebrate Brexit’ branded pathetic

Plans to commemorate Britain’s decision to leave the EU by issuing special coins have been ridiculed after a senior Government minister signalled his support for the move.

Conservative MPs have been pushing for a series of symbolic plans to mark the occasion of Britain’s departure from the European Union, which formally takes place on April 1 next year.

The Sun newspaper, which successfully campaigned for blue passports, confirmed earlier today that MPs had written to a Treasury Minister to suggest new coins were forged by the Royal Mint to mark Brexit.

Treasury Exchequer Secretary Robert Jenrick replied positively, saying that he could ‘see the argument’ for the new coins.

Boris Johnson, the pro-Brexit Foreign Secretary, has previously backed similar moves, including for a new Royal Yacht, and for commemorative Brexit stamps.

SNP MSP Stuart McMillan said: “If this is what the UK government are concerned about, then we should all be worried.

“It is utterly pathetic - the Tories are making such a hash of Brexit with the pound tanking, these new coins will be worth a fraction of their previous value.

“Rather than worrying about the colour of passports and new coins, they should be getting on with sorting out the serious issues that we’ll all have to deal with in the years and decades to come.”