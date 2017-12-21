Planned Virgin Trains West Coast strikes called off

Planned strikes by workers on Virgin Trains West Coast tomorrow and for four days in January have been called off and a full timetable will run.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) and Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) were due to stage a series of walkouts in a dispute over pay, threatening disruption to passengers travelling at the start of the Christmas break.

Virgin Trains announced that industrial action affecting its services tomorrow and on 5, 8, 26 and 29 January has been called off and it is planning to run a full timetable

Phil Whittingham, managing director for Virgin Trains on the west coast, said: “We’re pleased that we’ve come to an agreement with the RMT and TSSA unions, and can focus on providing the best possible service to our customers.

“We’ll do everything we can to run a full service on Friday, but because the strike has been called off at the last minute there may be some cancellations. We’ll be working hard to make sure our customers can make it home as quickly and easily as possible for Christmas.”

Virgin Trains recommended that customers still check their journey before they travel because rosters put in place for today cover roles not affected by the action and will have to be completely re-drawn.

The revised timetable will not be live on Virgin Trains website until the early hours of tomorrow morning.