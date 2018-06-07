Piper arrested on Royal Mile after playing bagpipes ‘too loudly’

Have your say

A piper was arrested on the Royal Mile for not giving his details to police after playing the bagpipes too loudly.

John McDonald was arrested on the Royal Mile as part of a Edinburgh City Council/Police Scotland initiative to tackle noisy street performers.

Officers had issued a ‘yellow card’ warning over the sound levels and requested that he only play the pipes six days a week.

When playing on the Royal Mile, McDonald was approached by officers over the volume of his pipes, but refused to give his details to police.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Edinburgh have received complaints from local residents and a councillor about excessive noise from bagpipe buskers on the Royal Mile over the last month.

“Officers engaged with the buskers asking them to consider only playing on six days of the week to give local residents some respite on one day.

“On Sunday June 4 officers from the city centre Community Policing Team observed a bagpiper busking at Castlehill.

“The noise level was clearly excessive. The busker concerned was told to stop playing and issued with a ‘yellow card’ warning which outlines the relevant legislation.

“Once a recorded police warning has been issued, officers are required to record the busker’s details.

“The busker refused to comply with this and he was arrested. He was released later in the day.”