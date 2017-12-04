Piers Morgan tells Kezia Dugalde ‘the public don’t like you’

Piers Morgan unleashed a blistering attack on Kezia Dugdale on Good Morning Britain.

The host hit out at the former Scottish Labour leader on Monday’s show following her exit from I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.

Morgan directed his rant towards the Lothians MSP “after she “didn’t want to be on the programme to talk about it with me” and told her the public “don’t like you”.

Ms Dugdale appeared on Lorraine Kelly’s chat show to talk about her experience in the jungle and said she had no regrets about appearing on the show.

She “wanted to show people that politicians come in all different shapes and sizes, that they are not all elderly white men of a certain generation, there are young people there that want to represent young people and show the best of our politics”.

Morgan suggested she opted for Lorraine to “have a nice, cosier chat elsewhere with people that might be nice to her”.

He said: “Kezia, my question would simply have been, ‘Get back to your damn constituency and do your job’.

“You’re an MP, member of parliament, paid by us to serve the people. Not to gallivant in a jungle trying to eat kangaroo testicles.”

“The British public just gave their verdict on you - they don’t like you, they don’t like anything you stood for by going into that jungle so get back to your job.”

Co-host Suzanna Reid joked: “So if you wonder why she didn’t want to appear in an interview with Piers, there’s your evidence.”

A spokesman for Kezia Dugdale said: “Everyone asked for the first interview and Kez wanted to talk to her fellow Scot Lorraine Kelly. Lorraine rightly asked a number of probing questions in a thoroughly professional manner, demonstrating why she is so popular with viewers.”

Ms Dugdale confirmed she would stay in Australia until the show finishes.

