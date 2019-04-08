PICTURES: Runaway Highland cow ‘weaves between cars’ in West Lothian town

A cow managed to escape from a West Lothian farm today before weaving in and out of traffic on local streets.

These pictures, taken this morning by Gwen Burns Gibson, show the Highland cow ambling down a road in East Whitburn before arriving at a petrol station in neighbouring Blackburn.

The runaway cow. Pic: Gwen Burns Gibson

Mr Gibson, who was travelling home to Whitburn from his work at the time, said: “It (the cow) just came to a halt and she was just happily weaving in and out of the cars. So funny.”

Mr Gibson said the cow, which is understood to be called ‘Hilary,’ escaped from a nearby farm and that the farmer himself caught up with the animal at the filling station.

Details of how it managed to escape and which farm it came from are currently unknown at this stage.

In 2015, a video went viral when a herd of cows were seen causing mayhem on a residential street in Mid Calder.

The cow, just before being picked up by the farmer at the filling station. Pic: Gwen Burns Gibson

In the clip, a number of cows were seen running down a road, closely pursued by a police van and, a little bit behind that, the unlucky farmer.

