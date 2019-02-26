Pictures: Firefighters battle large gorse fire near top of Arthur’s Seat

Have your say

Firefighters are battling a gorse fire near the top of Arthur’s Seat tonight.

Two fire appliances and a specialist all terain vehicle were called to the scene just before 6:30pm this evening.

Eye-witnesses have also reported a helicopter in the area to drop water from above.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “It’s a gorse fire and it’s quite near to the summit.”

An eye-witness at the scene said that the fire is being contained well by the local service.

No one is thought to have been hurt as a result of the fire.

The view of the fire in the Salisbury Crags area of Arthur's Seat. Pic: Andy Holbrook

Details of how it started are unknown at this stage.

A tweet by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “SFRS crews are currently tackling a large gorse fire at the Salisbury Crags area of Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh.

“We have received a high volume of repeat calls, and two fire engines and a specialist all terrain vehicle are currently in attendance.”

It comes just hours after fire crews happened to be training at the city’s Salisbury Crags earlier on today.

The blaze near the top of Arthur's Seat. Pic: Rik Higham

The gorse fire on Arthur's Seat. Pic: Shellby Raynes

The flames are visible from street level. Katerina Marinitsi