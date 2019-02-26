Pictures: Firefighters battle huge gorse fire on Arthur’s Seat

Have your say

Firefighters are likely to be battling a large gorse fire which broke out on Arthur’s Seat tonight into the early hours of tomorrow morning.

Two fire appliances and a specialist all terain vehicle were called to the scene just before 6:30pm this evening.

A total of 197 calls were made to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service by 8:30pm.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said the number of calls has died down since then, but about another 15 more calls have come in during the hour since.

She said the blaze has reached around 800 square metres in size.

The spokeswoman said: “It might be ongoing for quite a while. They are still up there doing all they can to tackle it.”

The view of the fire in the Salisbury Crags area of Arthur's Seat. Pic: Andy Holbrook

One eye-witnesses also reported a helicopter in the area to drop water from above.

There have been no reports of any injuries as a result of the fire.

Details of how it started are unknown at this stage.

The fire service spokeswoman said that this will be looked at once the flames are extinguished.

The blaze near the top of Arthur's Seat. Pic: Rik Higham

An earlier tweet this evening by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “SFRS crews are currently tackling a large gorse fire at the Salisbury Crags area of Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh.

“We have received a high volume of repeat calls, and two fire engines and a specialist all terrain vehicle are currently in attendance.”

It comes just hours after fire crews happened to be training at the city’s Salisbury Crags earlier on today.

The gorse fire on Arthur's Seat. Pic: Shellby Raynes

The flames are visible from street level. Katerina Marinitsi