PETA ask Council for permission to place plaque ‘in memory of cows’ at slaughterhouse site

PETA have asked Edinburgh Council for permission to place a commemorative plaque on newly discovered 19th century slaughterhouse site

Following the discovery of a 19th century slaughterhouse in Edinburgh, PETA sent a letter to Edinburgh Council Leader Adam McVey for approval of a permanent commemorative plaque in memory of the cows who suffered there to be placed at the site.

PETA have asked for a plaque to be placed at the site of a former salughterhouse

According to plans from PETA, the plaque would read, “In Memory of all the Cows Who Suffered and Died in an Abattoir on This Very Spot: Try Vegan.”

In the letter, PETA points out that the memorial would be especially fitting for Edinburgh, which has been recognised as the UK’s Most Vegan-Friendly City because of its numerous vegan-friendly restaurants.

“PETA’s plaque would memorialise the animals who died years ago at the site on King’s Stables Road and remind passers-by that killing animals for their flesh is a practice that belongs firmly in the past,” says PETA Director Elisa Allen.

“Edinburgh’s restaurants offer everything from vegan haggis to veggie burgers, so there’s no better place in Scotland to give vegan eating a try.”

PETA – whose motto reads, in part, that “animals are not ours to eat” – notes that vegan eating spares sensitive animals a terrifying death in today’s

abattoirs, where workers shoot cows in the head with a captive-bolt gun, hang them up by one leg, and cut their throats.