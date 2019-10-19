Person struck by train on busy line led to temporary suspending of services

Have your say

A person was struck by a train on a busy line between Gourock and Greenock earlier today, leading to a disruption of services.

At 1.31pm, ScotRail posted on Twitter saying: "Unfortunately, we’ve had reports of a person being struck by a train between Gourock and Greenock.

"We’re working closely with emergency services and will update you once we receive more information."

Train services between Glasgow Central and Gourock were temporarily terminated and all stations between Port Glasgow and Gourock were out of service, whilst bus service replacements were put in place to help passengers.

Services are running as scheduled again and the line was re-opened, however it may remain subject to cancellation, delay or revision.