Person dies after being struck by a train in Glasgow

A person has died after being struck by a train in Glasgow.

The tragic incident happened around 11.30am at Mount Florida station today.

Rail passengers faced delays and cancellations following the incident.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Mount Florida station, Glasgow at 11.29am this morning after reports of a person being struck by a train.

“Colleagues from the ambulance service also attended and a person was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers are working to identify the person and inform their family.

“This incident is not currently being treated as suspicious.”

