Person dies after being hit by train on Falkirk line

A person has died after being struck by a train on a Falkirk line.

British Transport Police (BTP) have confirmed the person, whose gender and age have not yet been revealed, was killed near Lenzie station in East Dunbartonshire.

Services between Falkirk High and Glasgow Queen Street are being affected by the incident.

A BTP spokesman said: “British Transport Police were called at 12.19pm to an area of railway near Lenzie station following a report of a casualty.

“Officers are currently in attendance. Sadly, a person has been pronounced dead at the scene.”

Shortly after 12.30pm ScotRail tweeted: “Sadly, due to a person being struck by a train between Falkirk High and Queen St, services will be disrupted.

“We’re working closely with the emergency services, more updates to follow.”