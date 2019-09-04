Young Scots 'most frequent wedding guests'

Young people in Scotland attend the most weddings, racking up bills of more than £3,000 per year.

People aged 25 living in Scotland are the most frequent wedding guests of anywhere in the UK, attending an average of four per year and spending an average of £3,080 each year.

Almost a third of Scottish respondents admitted to having to make sacrifices to afford wedding attendance, with more than one in 10 forgoing their annual holiday.

The average budget for a wedding gift was revealed at £78, with 78 per cent of Scottish wedding guests spending up to £100 on a gift for the happy couple. The research found that 17 per cent of generous gifters spend over £100 whilst the same number confessed to giving no gift at all.

Over a third of Scottish adults polled said the cost of a wedding can escalate with 39 per cent claiming that attending a wedding is just too expensive.

Aoife Davey, group marketing manager at One4all Gift Cards, which conducted the research, said: “Wedding invitations often seem to come in twos or threes and it’s interesting to see that it’s those aged 25 who receive the most.

“This research demonstrates just how much time and money celebrating your loved ones nuptials can take, particularly with the majority of celebrations taking place over the summer months."

She added: “Despite this, it’s wonderful to see how many of us are so generous when it comes to gifting the happy couple. It can be tricky to think of original gifts the newlyweds will truly appreciate, particularly when you have a number of weddings in close succession.

June, July and August were found to be the most popular months for Scottish weddings, while January and October were found to be the least popular for Scottish adults.