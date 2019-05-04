Young Lewis producer to shoot film inspired by Iolaire tragedy

A feature film inspired by the long-lasting impact of the Iolaire tragedy, which claimed the lives of 201 returning servicemen after the ship sank off the coast of Lewis, is in development.

A young filmmaker based on the island will be producing the movie, which has won the backing of a new talent project to find “Scotland’s filmmakers of the future” being funded by the BBC and Channel 4.

The Royal Navy yacht Iolaire was approaching Stornoway harbour on 1 January 1 1919 when it struck a submerged reef.

John Murdo MacAulay will be adapting As The Women Lay Dreaming, a novel by Lewis writer Donald S Murray exploring how generations of the same family were affected by the legacy of the tragedy, which struck when a naval yacht crashed into rocks near Stornoway in the early hours of New Year’s Day, 1919.

MacAulay will be mentored by a team of writers, directors and producers who have worked on the likes of Killing Eve, Doctor Who, Derry Girls and Poldark during a week-long residency on the Isle of Skye.

The Young Films Foundation was launched last year by Chris Young, producer of The Inbetweeners and the Gaelic drama Bannan, which he set up and made in the south of Skye.

MacAulay received Murray’s book as a Christmas present weeks after it was published last November and submitted an outline of the project to the Young Films Foundation initiative in March after securing the backing of the author.

He is planning to produce the adaptation of the novel, which tells the story of islander Tormod Morrison, who is on his way back from serving in the First World War, when tragedy strikes on the last leg of the journey home. Although he survives the sinking, the tragedy has a ripple effect two decades later when his two grandchildren are sent from Glasgow to the island.

MacAulay said: “There was a great deal going on in Lewis in the run-up to the 100th anniversary of the disaster. It felt like everyone on the island had come together to remember such a tragic event and the people who lost their lives. Everyone on Lewis has obviously been aware of the Iolaire, but perhaps not the details we now know about because of the centenary.

“I actually learnt a great deal from the book itself as to what had gone on. Its account of the disaster is very accurate. The thing about the book that really struck me was that all the nuances in it felt very real. There was nothing that was exaggerated or blown out of proportion. It’s a good and honest account of life in Lewis back then.”