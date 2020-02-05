Young Hearts fan, 14, dies suddenly after being found unresponsive in Whitburn property

Tributes have been paid to a tragic schoolboy supporter following his sudden death at the weekend.

Alexander Lawrie, 14, was found unresponsive at a property in Whitburn on Sunday.

Emergency services were called and Alexander was rushed to hospital, but later passed away.

Friends who paid tribute to the teenager described his family as “heartbroken” by their loss.

It was hoped that death would prompt a 14th minute round applause at the Tynecastle Park clash against Kilmarnock in his memory.

'Beautiful son'

Alexander’s mother, Karen, revealed his passing to friends and family on Facebook.

She posted on Sunday: “I will confirm that our beautiful man Alexander has passed away this morning. He passed away peacefully with no pain. We are all extremely thankful for your wishes but we are all hurting very much.

“Goodnight Alexander. Sleep tight, see you soon.”

Police Scotland said Alexander’s death was being treated as “unexplained” pending the outcome of a post-mortem examination.

Letter to parents and pupils

News of the tragedy was broken to parents of fellow pupils at Whitburn Academy in a letter from head-teacher Tracey Louden.

She wrote: “It is with great sadness that I have to inform you about the sudden and unexpected death of Alexander Lawrie, one of our pupils in S3.

“The details surrounding Alexander’s death are not known at this stage. Your child may or may not want to talk about it, but it is likely that they may need reassurance at this upsetting time.

“Our thoughts are with Alexander’s family at this difficult time and the whole school community sends them our sympathy and support. We will be considering a memorial with Alexander’s family in due course, but in the meantime, we are trying to keep school routines as normal as possible over the coming days whilst allowing our young people opportunities to talk about Alexander if they want.”

The letter continues: “If you have any questions or comments, please do not hesitate to contact me. If you feel that your child needs extra support, please let us know.”

A police spokeswoman said: “On Sunday, February 2, police were called to an address on Jubilee Road, Whitburn, following reports of an unresponsive teen.

“The 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital where he later died.”

“The death is being treated as unexplained and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

A Crown Office spokesman said a report on the death had been received.