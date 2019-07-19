You can discover more about crowdfunding at Midlothian event

Interested in finding out more about crowdfunding? Crowdfund Scotland is running an introductory session at the National Mining Museum Scotland in Newtongrange later this month.

The event takes place on Wednesday, July 31, at 2pm, held in association with the Tyne Esk LEADER programme.

The session is for anyone who wants to find out more about this method of fundraising and the potential uses of crowdfunding for local projects.

You can also hear about the match funding available for projects in the Midlothian and East Lothian areas and beyond.

Places are limited, so book early. Find out more at www.eventbrite.co.uk under Crowdfund Scotland.