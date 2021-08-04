Lightning strikes shot on a long exposure by student Kevin Klein, 34, from Calton Hill Edinburgh.

The yellow thunderstorms warning is in place from Friday, August 6 between 10am and 9am on Saturday August 7.

Areas affected included south west Scotland, Lothian and Borders, the Strathclyde area and central Tayside and Fife.

The Met Office has said that affected areas will experience slow moving thundery downpours which may cause localised surface water impacts.

A Met Office Spokesperson said: “Heavy showers are expected across much of the UK on Friday.

"Within the warning area these showers and thunderstorms will be slow moving and may cause localised surface water impacts.

"Rainfall totals will vary considerably and not all locations will be affected by the heaviest showers.

"However, where the showers do occur there is potential for 20-30 mm of rain in a short space of time and during the course of the day there is a chance that some places could see as much as 80-100 mm build up.”

As a result of the thunderstorms, there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater.

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

Other areas across the country affected by the thunderstorms include north east England, north west England, Northern Ireland, Wales, East Midlands, West Midlands and Yorkshire & Humber

