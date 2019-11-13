Year of Coasts and Waters: Line-up of events for celebration of Scotland's 'unrivalled shores' revealed

A nationwide tour by a 10-metre tall mythical sea goddess, a coastal opera featuring modern-day mermaids singing at sunset, a six-month rowing relay and a seaweed festival on an uninhabited island will part of the first tourism drive focusing on Scotland's "unrivalled shores."

Performances and events will pop on the banks of the Forth and Clyde Canal, a castle overlooking Loch Ness, an "urban beach" in Perthshire, and the river town where "Cutty Sark" was built in 1869, Dumbarton.

The £1.1 million Year of Coasts and Waters programme will also feature a Northern Lights Festival which will transform Wick Harbour, the staging of Scotland's biggest open water rowing race on the Clyde, and a film and live music experience celebrating the work of RNLI lifeboat crews.

The Coastal Connections event on 18 January will mark the official unveiling of "Storm," a giant puppet" created by theatre company Visual Mechanics, who will lead a parade through Glasgow city centre, from the Clyde to the Royal Concert Hall. The campaign will be launched officially at Glasgow's Celtic Connections festival when the Royal Concert Hall is taken over by some of Scotland's "greatest coastal bands", including Capercaillie, Skerryvore and Daimh.

The Nevis Ensemble, which is billed as "Scotland's street orchestra, will be working with communities on the Isle of Eigg, Aberdeen, Saltcoats and Stevenston, and Dunbar, along with composers from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, to create new orchestral music inspired by the relationship of each place with the sea.

Signal at Dusk, an operatic odyssey being created for Irvine's beach by Glasgow-based arts company Cryptic, will focus on a group of modern-day mermaids who will lure audiences "as sources of seduction, of desire, of nourishment, of danger, destruction and loss" as lights search the landscape like lighthouse beacons.

Port Edgar Marina in South Queensferry will be the spectacular location for the Edinburgh International Film Festival's 'Film Fest on the Forth' event in June.

New events in the line-up include a four-day festival to herald the unveiling of a new marina in Stornoway, on the Isle of Lewis, a weekend "seaside festival" which will be staged at Irvine's harbour against the backdrop of the Isle of Arran and a seaweed festival at Isle Martin, an uninhabited island near Ullapool.

Other highlights of the Year of Coasts and Waters programme include open-air cinema screenings which will be held at South Queensferry's marina in the run-up to the Edinburgh International Film Festival, and plays which the National Theatre of Scotland will stage on Calmac ferries.

VisitScotland chief executive Malcolm Roughead said: "We're inviting the world to dive into the amazing experiences our coasts and waters provide.

"From water inspired myths and legends, historic harbours, rich rivers, captivating canals and sweeping coastlines to the very best in seafood, whisky, wildlife and wellness.

Glasgow-based arts group Cryptic will be creating a coastal opera featuring modern-day mermaids which will be staged as the sun sets on a stretch of beach at Irvine, in Ayrshire. Picture: Strijbos en van Rijswijk

“Scotland’s enviable reputation for unspoiled beaches, vibrant natural and cultural heritage and thrill-seeking adventure activities will be celebrated through a packed year-long programme of events and activities.”