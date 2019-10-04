Woodburn charity receives donation

The Grassy Riggs has received a donation of £2500 from the Pavers Foundation for the refurbishment of a room in the Woodburn Hub building.

The Grassy Riggs is a charitable organisation in the Woodburn/Dalkeith area, supporting older people and their carers.

Project manager Janette Hope said: “This room when refurbished will offer opportunities for meetings and activities not only for ourselves but for the local community, health services and other voluntary organisations.

“We would like to thank Elizabeth Brennan, an employee of the Pavers shoe company, for nominating the Grassy Riggs for this very generous donation.”