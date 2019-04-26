Women who died in Aberdeen beach swimming tragedy, named

Two women who died after swimming in the water off Aberdeen beach have been named.

Police Scotland confirmed the women who died last week are Karolina Katarzyna Pisarska, 36, and 22-year-old Luiza Koniuszy.

Emergency services were ccalled to the Beach Esplanade at around 00.45am on Friday, April 19, 2019, after concerns were raised for two people who had entered the water.

Both women - who were originally from Poland but living in Aberdeen - were recovered by the RNLI inshore lifeboat and taken to hospital where, despite extensive efforts to save them, they sadly died.

Chief Inspector Martin Mackay said: "Formal identification has now taken place and both women's families have been informed. My thoughts are with them at this incredibly sad time."