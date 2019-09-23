Woman killed in Black Isle crash was wife of BBC broadcaster

The wife of BBC journalist and broadcaster Craig Anderson has been named as the woman killed in a road crash on the Black Isle.

Joan Anderson, 63, from the Culbokie area, died in the collision around 11:40am on Saturday near the junction between the B9160 and the A832.

Mr Anderson said: “All of us are in complete shock at the moment. Joan and I were a couple for 43 years, since our student days in Aberdeen and Joan was the most wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.

"She loved life and lived it to the full. Even at this early stage the many expressions of support and sympathy we have had from friends and colleagues prove how well loved and respected Joan was."

He added that in her working life as a teacher, Joan was "dedicated and so well regarded professionally".

"And to our friends she was the dearest friend anyone could have wished for."

Mr Anderson and his family have also thanked dozens of volunteers on the Black Isle who searched for the couple's dog which ran away from the crash scene. He was found two days later and has been reunited with the family.

Mrs Anderson was driving a blue Skoda Octavia when the crash happened. A man and a woman who were in a green Skoda Yet sustained "serious but not life-threatening injuries".

Road Policing Sergeant Alan Henderson said: "Our thoughts remain with Mrs Anderson's family and friends,

"Our enquiries into the circumstances continue and anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 1682 of September 21."