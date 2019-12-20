Woman finds sewing needle in banana bought from Scottish Asda store

An investigation has been launched into claims a woman found a sewing needle in a banana bought from a Scottish Asda store.

Joanne Aitken claimed to the BBC she made the worrying discovery after buying a bunch of bananas from the supermarket's Grangemouth outlet.

An Asda spokesman said that it took matters of food safety "extremely seriously" and had launched a "full investigation".

Ms Aitken has alleged her son found a needle after biting into one of the bananas.

Other needles are also alleged to have been found in the bunch bought by Ms Aitken.

The Asda spokesman said the company "was at a loss" to explain how the incident would have happened.

The spokesman told the BBC: "Whilst we haven't received any other complaints of this nature and there are no signs of any defects to the bananas in our Grangemouth store, we would like to apologise for any concern caused and thank Ms Aitken for bringing the product back so we can investigate what has happened here."

Police Scotland are also investigating the incident.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are liaising with the store and existing stock has been checked. No further incidents have been reported.

"No one has been injured and enquiries are ongoing."