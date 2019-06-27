Woman dies after being found with 'significant burns' in Bathgate car fire

A woman who was found inside a burning car in Bathgate has died in hospital, it has been confirmed.

Police were called to the car blaze near to Drumcross Farm in Bathgate at 6.15pm on Tuesday, June 25.

The 47-year-old woman was found with 'significant burns' and a head injury and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where she was pronounced dead today (Thursday, June 27).

A 47-year-old man who was also found inside the car with burns to his body remains in hospital, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: "At around 6.15pm on Tuesday 25th June, officers responded to a report of a car alight near to Drumcross Farm.

"On arrival, a 47-year-old woman was found with significant burns to her body and an injury to her head. She was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where she sadly passed away on Thursday 27th June.

"A 47-year-old man was also found with burns to his body and was taken to hospital where he continues to be treated. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

"The woman's death is being treated as suspicious and inquiries into the full circumstances of this incident are continuing."