Why did this have to happen? Holocaust survivor finally granted leave to remain after 'draining' process

Irena Jendrycha with the card she received in the post from a stranger wishing her well

But Irena Jendrycha, 77, from Dundee, was left fearing that she could be deported after the stress of applying for right to remain under the post-Brexit EU Settlement Scheme.

The pensioner has never owned a passport and said the process of applying for settled status in the wake of the UK's exit from the European Union had left her feeling "drained" and like "all the goodness had been sucked from the world".

After her case was taken on by her local MP and raised in parliament, the Home Office has now confirmed she can remain, but there are fears many more may be in a similar situation.

Mrs Jendrycha said she felt like "an outcast" with no sense of "belonging"."This whole experience has left me feeling drained, like a wrung-out towel," she said."I was asked question after question about my life and my work."At one point someone said I could in fact be deported, this is the sort of stuff I've been bombarded with. I've lived here for 73 years."I am 77 now, it has been such a complicated process and has been totally ridiculous."

Mrs Jendrycha insists that she is not looking for sympathy and spent years of her life not mentioning the horrors of her past.

She added: "I am, of course, pleased it is all over but, at the end of the day, why has this had to happen?"If it hadn't been for Brexit, then this would never have occurred. I and others like me would not have had to go through this."I thank God this whole thing has been sorted."