Whisky cured my coronavirus, says Wuhan-based Brit who contracted deadly flu

The first British person known to have contracted the coronavirus claims he defeated the deadly virus with a whisky and honey hot toddy.

UK national Connor Reed spent two weeks in hospital after being diagnosed with the virus two months ago.

Connor Reed says he was cured of coronavirus after drinking a hot toddy. Picture: Connor Reed/Facebook

The 25-year-old moved to the city of Wuhan, which has been cited as the source of the outbreak, last summer to teach English.

Connor sought hospital treatment towards the end of last year after experiencing difficulties breathing and struggling with a bad cough.

The North Wales native said he feared he was at death's door before turning to a traditional flu remedy, the humble hot toddy.

Speaking to The Sun, Connor said: “'I was stunned when the doctors told me I was suffering from the virus. I thought I was going to die but I managed to beat it.

“I used the inhaler which helped control the cough and drank a hot whisky with honey until that ran out.

“It’s an old fashioned remedy but it seemed to do the trick.

"I did refuse to take the antibiotics the doctors prescribed me because I didn’t want to take any medicines.”

The Welshman revealed Wuhan has become deserted in recent weeks, with shops running low on produce and pharmacies toiling to keep up with the demand for face masks and medicines to battle the virus.

He added: “It was only when I called back a couple of weeks ago that they told me I’d had the coronavirus.

"I’ve been off work and the boss thinks we will be reopening in a couple of weeks but I’m not so sure.

“Wuhan is becoming a real ghost town — there is hardly anybody in the streets and the shops are running low of fresh fruit and vegetables.

“And there is no medicine or masks left in the pharmacies.

“If you go out without a mask the police will arrest you.

"The authorities are really worried about how to contain this and stop it spreading.”