Whirlpool recall: customers angry after replacement machines 'too small' and the 'wrong colour'

Outraged customers who have been forced to manage without a washing machine for almost a month since have voiced their anger that they are being offered a replacement model which is inferior to their original appliance.

Customers took to Twitter to complain that after being told to register for a replacement machine following a December recall by the firm amid fears of a fault which could pose a fire risk, they are being told that they will receive a machine which is a different size - or colour - to their original model.

Others complained that after being told to arrange a delivery date for their new machine via a link on Whirlpool's website, they found that no dates were available in their area. Whirlpool's social media staff told customers that they were "sorry for any disappointment caused" and urged customers to keep checking back.

Families have been forced to manage without a washing machine since 17 December when the appliances were recalled by Whirlpool.

Whirlpool customers this morning received an email stating that they would be entitled to a replacement machine to replace those affected by the fault which can cause the door locking system to overheat, creating the risk of a fire. According to Whirlpool, 79 fires are thought to be attributed to the fault, which develops over time.

Twitter user @rbutlerUK said: "The replacement machine isn't like-for-like, if it was the load size would be the same, so how can you say you're offering like-for like when the new one offered holds less of a load?"

@WELSHRYANp ADDED: "why are you sending emails, saying you are offering a like for like replacement for the recall affected models, but the replacement is a lower spec model?"

@Dsbailey87 said: "Hi I've been offered a replacement but in the wrong colour after contacting customer service who were useless and clueless and had no solution."

Whirlpool told customers that it would not offer refunds as it wants to ensure that faulty machines are removed from people's homes and "do not enter the second hand market".