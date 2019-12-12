Wheelchair surprise for Ellon pupil

A teenager who attends Ellon Academy Community Campus was given a big surprise recently when a brand new motorised wheelchair was presented to him at school.

Ethan Allan’s mum and additional support for learning teacher had applied for funding for the new wheelchair which has a sit to stand mechanism to make doing more independently possible for him.

The £27,000 bid was successful and Ethan, who has just turned 18, will now be able to have facial height at the same height as his friends. He has cerebral palsy and the new wheelchair will also make it possible for him to stretch out and reach for things himself.

His family, representatives of Variety Scotland and his S6 school peers were there for a special unveiling event which was also supported by Head Teacher Pauline Buchan.

Mrs Buchan commented: “We’re so pleased for Ethan and proud of all that he has achieved. He never lets anything get in his way and I hope this new wheelchair helps him lead a more independent life.”