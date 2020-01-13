What Every Woman Wants creator Gerald Weisfeld dies aged 79 after battle with illness

Have your say

Glasgow retail tycoon Gerald Weisfeld, founder of legendary fashion chain What Every Woman Wants has died.

The businessman suffered a long battle with illness and spent the last few years in a Bothwell Castle Care Home in Lanarkshire.

He died earlier this morning aged 79.

Weisfeld founded the firm in Glasgow in 1971 before it went on to become a national chain in 1990.

Gerald along with his wife Vera grew the business to over 130 stores across the UK before the pair sold the company for £50 million.