West Lothian woman named as person who died in Polmont two-car crash

A West Lothian woman has been named as the person who died following a two-car crash in Polmont.

Emma Kirkland, 37, from Armadale sustained serious injury after her Peugeot 208 car was involved in a collision with a Renault Master van on the A801, between the Lathallan and Bowhouse Roundabouts, on Wednesday 24th July.



She was pronounced dead at the scene and inquiries into the full circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

Sergeant David Ross from the Road Policing Unit in Stirling said: "I would like to once again extend our deepest sympathies to Emma Kirkland's family and friends and ask that anyone who can assist with our investigation into this collision, contacts police immediately.

"In particular, those who believe they have dash-cam footage, which captures what happened, are urged to come forward."

Those with information can contact the Road Policing Unit in Stirling via 101 and quote incident number 2747 of the 24th July.