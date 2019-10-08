West Lothian summer lunch clubs more popular this year

There was an increase in the number of West Lothian youngsters benefiting from lunch and activity clubs this summer.

The clubs take place every year during the holidays at community venues and primary schools and are delivered by a combination of council staff, local community groups and council sports coaches. Part of the council’s Anti-Poverty Strategy, the clubs deliver nutritious meals and holiday activities for families most in need of support during the school holidays.

Research shows that many pupils suffer a ‘learning loss’ during the school holidays, and the scheme aims to provide both food and activities to reduce the impact.

The number of registrations for summer 2019 was 843 compared to 771 in 2018. The application deadline for the October holiday clubs has passed with many of the classes already full.

School pupils took part in activities such as football, athletics, dance, games and basketball, followed by a hot lunch menu. All pupils are welcome to attend free of charge, as long as they are registered by an adult.

Executive councillor for education David Dodds said: “West Lothian Council is committed to providing a fairer and more equal society. The clubs are free and aim to deliver nutritious meals and holiday activities to the children, families and carers most in need of support during the school holidays.

“The scheme has been run for a number of years now and we continue to receive positive feedback which we will use to help us make further developments as we move forward.”