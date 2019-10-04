West Lothian residents waste not want not

Locals have been thanked for their efforts that have once again seen West Lothian named as one of the top areas for recycling in the country.

West Lothian has been named as the second best council area in Scotland for recycling 65.2 per cent of all waste during 2018, making it one of only two local authorities to achieve a recycling rate of over 60 per cent.

This continued the positive trend from last year when West Lothian recorded the largest rise in household waste recycling rates in Scotland for 2017 with local rates increasing again in 2018.

Executive councillor for the environment Tom Conn said: “Thank you to all the West Lothian residents for their continued participation in our recycling schemes. Everyone can ensure they are contributing by checking that they are disposing of items correctly by placing them into the appropriate bin in order to prevent contamination.

“Recycling more has huge benefits for everyone. These include less damage to the environment and keeping money for essential local services in West Lothian, through sending less material to landfill and reducing the costs of recycling at a time when council budgets continue to be under pressure.”

East Renfrewshire took the title for the best performing local authority with 66.2 per cent of waste being recycled.