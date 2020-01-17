West Lothian Council support for voluntary groups

Have your say

West Lothian Council has launched a new programme to support local voluntary organisations improve their future sustainability.

The Voluntary Organisation Modernisation and Improvement Programme was allocated £200,000 in funding by the council from one-off resources to support those local groups looking to modernise and transform their organisation.

This will be delivered through two strands; a tailored Business Transformation Programme, and Modernisation and Improvement Grants (MIG) to help voluntary organisations in West Lothian implement improvements.

The Business Transformation Programme will cover a range of expert help and advice focused on organisations’ needs.

Grants will be available to support organisations explore/test new markets or products, develop new systems, facilitate better collaboration and partnership working, as well as small capital investments that will help modernise and improve the organisation.

MIGs of a maximum of £10,000 will be available for each individual organisation who have gone through the Business Transformation Programme, to help implement any ways identified to transform the organisation to strengthen its sustainability going forward.

Executive councillor for voluntary organisations Kirsteen Sullivan said: “We are delighted to launch the Voluntary Organisation Modernisation and Improvement Programme.

“We know many local voluntary organisations are looking to ensure their sustainability for the future.

“This programme will help provide them with both the knowledge and resources to support them through this process.

“Voluntary organisations play a vital role in West Lothian’s communities, and this programme will help the sector to develop their services ready for future challenges.”

Both the transformation programme and modernisation grant are open to all voluntary organisations with an annual turnover of under £1 million that deliver services to residents of West Lothian, either solely or primarily.

There will be a maximum grant of £10,000 for each individual organisation.

The deadline for applications is 8am on Monday, January 27.

For more details, including an application form, visit www.westlothian.gov.uk/modernisationfund.