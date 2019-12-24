West Lothian charity thanks volunteers

Cyrenians OPAL (Older People, Active Lives) recently held a Thank You event in its office in Bathgate for its volunteers who provide a service to over 350 people in West Lothian.

Cyrenians OPAL service aims to increase social integration and combat loneliness in people over the age of 60 living in West Lothian.

Billie Skene from OPAL said: “This was one way we thanked them for the compassion and respect they show on a daily basis to make OPAL the great service we are all proud of. There was live music from Kinneil Brass Band, a lovely buffet, followed by our volunteers being presented with their volunteering hours certificates. With some volunteers giving 100 hours, all the way through to our longest serving volunteer of six years.”

Billie hopes more volunteers will join OPAL: “The OPAL service is growing rapidly with more and more demand for our services, we are always looking for more volunteers.

“If you are over 18 and you are interested in volunteering with us we have various volunteering opportunities; one to one befriending, helping out with our groups, we currently have 14 groups running throughout West Lothian, the volunteers help in all different ways, encouraging attendees to join in, make tea and coffee for group members and join them and have a good blether with everyone who comes along.

“If this sounds like you or someone you know then please get in touch on 01506 815815 or email opal@cyrenians.scot.

“We also offer volunteers many training opportunities to learn more about the kind of challenges people who use our service might face.

“You will also be supported by our service co-ordinators to ensure you are getting the best out of your volunteering experience with us.

“You will not be out of pocket as you will be reimbursed mileage expenses at 45p per mile. Get in touch and help us to make a difference.”