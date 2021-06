The A702 near West Linton is partially blocked in both directions due to a crash.

Traffic is able to pass but is moving slowly.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We were made aware of a crash involving two cars on the A720 at West Linton around 3.35pm.

"Police and ambulance attended the incident. One lane is currently blocked and recovery has been arranged for the vehicles."

