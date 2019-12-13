Wee Sleep Out at Logie Durno School

Pupils and staff at Logie Durno Primary School took part in a sleep out to raise awareness of homelessness.

The school held its ‘Wee Sleep Out’ on Thursday, December 5 - the day before the international ‘World’s Big Sleep Out’ day.

Head teacher Elizabeth McMahon said: “The event went really well, I was bowled over as all but two of our pupils took part, it was absolutely fantastic.

“The pupils made a ten minute film focusing on the matter of homelessness so they are really clued up with why we decided to do this.

“The matter was quite new and challenging for them as they weren’t aware of it before but now they are keen to help and make a difference.

“We raised nearly £1,000 which is really incredible as we are a small school of just 30 pupils.”

She added: “I am ever so proud of the children.”