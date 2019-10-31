Weddings bid by the Old Millhouse in Dalkeith

An award-winning Midlothian country house which rose out of the rubble after restoration is bidding to become a wedding venue.

The Old Millhouse in Dalkeith was originally built in 1703 but lay empty for years before being restored seven years ago.

Now the private residence, which also offers seasonal holiday accommodation, has applied to Midlothian Council for permission to hold small events including weddings and use a marquee on its grounds.

However, it is also proposing to bar people attending events from driving their cars on the grounds after acknowledging its driveway is not suitable for additional traffic.

Instead, the applicants are suggesting a pre-booked taxi only policy, with only guests staying in the guesthouse rooms allowed to drive.

They said: “Similar strategies are currently being implemented in other great houses which are occasionally used as wedding venues in Scotland.

“These measures ensure that there won’t be any congestion or disruption caused by guests parking their cars in neighbouring streets in Dalkeith.

“Alternatively, a 16-seater coach can be used to bring people from nearby pick-up points such as the Eskbank train station.

“Similar vehicles are already occasionally being driven on the existing driveway.”

A planning application lodged with Midlothian Council says the Old Millhouse has become a successful business with the support of Business Gateway and Midlothian and Borders Tourism Action Group.

The venue won the Scottish Thistle Awards Best Self Catering Accommodation Experience award last year and has just been given a five-star rating by VisitScotland – the first self-catering property in Midlothian to receive the accolade, it claims.

The planning application by the Old Millhouse asks for permission to erect a temporary marquee on the south side of the gardens of the B-listed building which could accommodate up to 40 guests.