Wedding singer leaves guests stunned with emotional performance at her own nuptials

A wedding singer left guests at her own marriage ceremony speechless after surprising them with an emotional performance that paid tribute to her new husband.

Fiona Mackenzie-Noble, who is a wedding and reception singer, stunned her new husband Stephen and guests at their reception at Tullibole Castle in Kinross with a stunning rendition of 'For Good' from the musical Wicked.

Fiona's performance

The couple, from Kirkcaldy, are both fans of the Wizard of Oz themed show, and talented Fiona even altered some lyrics to make the ballad more relevant to her relationship with Stephen.

Aside the couple's daughters, no-one at the celebration knew of the planned performance, with emotional guests captured on camera being moved to tears by the song, which the new bride managed to perform without crying herself.

A video of the performance has now been viewed almost 2,000 times on Facebook, with friends, family, and even perfect strangers complimenting Fiona's talents and the obvious joy of the moment.

Speaking from a post-wedding 'family-moon' in Kos with their daughters, Fiona told the Scotsman: "Everyone had asked me if I was going to sing at the wedding, and I always said I wouldn't at my own wedding.

"My two daughters knew about it as I had to practice, but other than that no-one knew, I wanted to keep it a secret/"

Stephen added: "Thank goodness I had given my speech, because if Fiona had went first I wouldn't have been able to follow that!"

The couple's wedding tables were even themed on the hit West-End and Broadway musical which features the song, with the top table being named 'For Good', making Fiona's song choice all the more fitting.

Fiona said: "It's not a song I normally perform - we both love Wicked and other musicals - I even changed some of the lyrics to make it more appropriate for the occasion."

Fiona, who works as a lecturer, admitted she was struggling to keep her emotions in check and later found out there wasn't a dry eye in the house during her performance.

Stephen joked: "One of my friends has been getting a bit of stick because he was tearing up during the song!"

You can see the performance in our player above and find out more about Fiona at https://www.facebook.com/fionaweddingsinger