Wedding of the week: Rachael Hunter and Conor McKay

Rachael Hunter (26) is a therapy assistant practitioner with the NHS, while Conor McKay (26) is a reliability manager with Alexander Dennis. The couple are from Falkirk.

HOW THEY MET: The couple were on a night out with their friends in Falkirk when they started talking to each other at the a local bar.

THE PROPOSAL: Conor proposed while they were in Rome in February 2017.

THE WEDDING: The couple were married at Inglewood house on June 28, 2019 and were joined by 75 guests during the day and a further 30 at night.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Rachael’s chief bridesmaid was her sister Jill Hunter who was joined by another bridesmaid, her sister in law Jodie McKay. Conor’s groomsman was his friends Craig Irvine who was joined by two ushers, Nick McIvor and Christopher Cumming.

THE HONEYMOON: The couple went to Ibiza for their honeymoon in July. They are also going to Las Vegas in the near future.

THANKS: The couple would like to thank both sets of parents; Fiona from Olivia Cameron Bridal; the staff at Inglewood house; and Emma Gray as her photos were amazing. They would also like to say thanks to their videographer, Simon from Cinematique.