Watch: Women who confronted Harvey Weinstein at New York event are booed

Several women who challenged disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein at an actors' event were booed or asked to leave.

Weinstein has been accused of several counts of sexual assault and is facing a rape charge. He denies the allegations.

The Hollywood producer was in the audience at a showcase for emerging talent in New York when comedian Kelly Bachman criticised him on stage.

Bachman referred to him as the 'elephant in the room' and 'Freddy Krueger' in her set.

"I didn't know we had to bring our own Mace and rape whistles to Actor's Hour," Bachman can be seen saying in video footage posted on Instagram.

She was booed and heckled by members of the audience. She replied: "Sorry, that killed at group therapy for rape survivors."

However, some members of the audience then cheered and applauded her.

"Nobody's gonna say anything?"

Bachman told the Guardian she "felt like the air was sucked out of the room" when she spoke about Weinstein.

Fellow comedian Amber Rollo and actor Zoe Stuckless reportedly approached the producer's table during the break at the event.

In a video posted by Stuckless on their own Instagram, Stuckless can be heard shouting "Nobody's gonna say anything?" before she was asked to leave.

After footage of the event emerged, feminist author Jessica Valenti said the fact a women protesting against an alleged rapist is "treated like they're insane" is a scene which "epitomises rape culture":

Rape trial in January

Juda Engelmayer - a representative for Weinstein - said: "Harvey Weinstein was out with friends enjoying the music and trying to find some solace in his life that has been turned upside down.

"This scene was uncalled for, downright rude and an example of how due process today is being squashed by the public, trying to take it away in the courtroom too."

The 67-year-old is currently on bail and due to stand trial in New York in January over rape allegations.