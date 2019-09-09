Watch: Vin Diesel talks kilts, Flower Of Scotland and the future of Fast & Furious

Vin Diesel organised a 'sacred' meeting with movie moguls to discuss the future of the Fast & Furious franchise at Rosslyn Chapel near Edinburgh.

The Hollywood superstar is filming the ninth in the series of blockbuster action flicks in Edinburgh at the moment.

Vin Diesel made a special visit to Rosslyn Chapel. Picture: Instagram

In a video released to his 57 million Instagram followers, Diesel revealed his love of Scotland, his fondness for wearing a kilt and singing Flower of Scotland on stage at the MTV International awards two decades ago.

He also revealed that he is in talks with film chiefs about the future of his multi-billion dollar-grossing franchise and what Fast & Furious 10 has in store.

Diesel said: "I said it almost 18 years ago when i was here in Scotland, standing on stage singing Flower of Scotland standing in a kilt, for the MTV international awards, that I would be here filming.

"Today I am filming Fast 9. Is it an accident that so many of my films have had talent from Scotland? Karen Gillian from Guardians of the Galaxy, Rose Leslie from The Last Witcher, Rory McCann in XXX, and Sam Heughan from Bloodshot which comes out in 2020.

"What's not an accident is the fact that the executives from Universal have flown all the way out here for a very sacred meeting with me at Rosslyn chapel about Fast 10."

Eight capital roads remain closed on Monday as filming for the latest chapter in the Fast and Furious film series continues in Edinburgh.

The blockbuster film series, starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren and John Cena, began shooting in the Capital on Friday.

The four-week filming schedule will involve close to 800 crew members, including 375 local hires working on location over the course of the shoot - one of the largest to ever take place in the city.

A total of 52 roads are set to be closed during the course of filming, which is currently slated to last until Sunday, September 22.

On Sunday afternoon, Fast star Ludacris, who portrays Tej Parker in the series, was spotted on a sightseeing trip around the Capital.

The actor and rapper, real name Chris Bridges, posted for a photo on Instagram while posing in front of the Scott Monument.