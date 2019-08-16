WATCH: TV advert is a piece of cake for Linlithgow bakers

Car company webuyanycar.com has partnered with Linlithgow master bakers CakeFlix to reproduce its latest TV advert, including a sugar model of Phillip Schofield.

In the advert, TV star Phillip Schofield jumps out of a giant cake. In a comic scene, the cake is wheeled out at an 80th birthday party, in which the birthday girl doesn’t recognise Phil’s famous face.

CakeFlix were commissioned to make the cake. Paul Bradford, CakeFlix lead tutor and the baker responsible for creating the webuyanycar.com cake, has made cakes for the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince Albert of Monaco.

Paul attended Edinburgh’s Telford College to learn baking and cake design and afterwards went on to work at Oliphant’s bakery, in Linlithgow. Starting as a baker, Paul soon carved out a niche for himself in cake decorating and by 2002, he had started his own cake decorating business in Linlithgow.

He grew the business to having 7 outlets and 35 staff, but in 2011 Paul changed his focus to teaching through his cake decorating courses and online tutorials.

David Brice, director of CakeFlix, said: “We were delighted when webuyanycar.com approached us to produce the cake. We’ve made thousands of cakes over the years but this one is certainly unique. We hope people enjoy the cake and feel inspired to bake their own edible creations.”

Richard Evans, head of technical services at webuyanycar.com, said: “When creating our Cake advert, our main objective was to make people smile, as Phil does. We wanted to continue this fun theme by creating the cake from the advert in real cake.

“At webuyanycar.com we pride ourselves on offering motorists a hassle free solution to sell their car, so that they can get back to doing the things they really enjoy. We hope that after seeing the cake, people will be inspired to take up a new enjoyable hobby, like baking.”