Watch the terrifying moment daredevil backflips of massive Scottish cliff

This is the terrifying moment a daredevil backflipped off a 66ft cliff in Scotland.

Adrenaline junkie Lee Mitchell, 28, pulled off the incredible stunt at the Auchmithie cliffs near Arbroath, Angus.

Lee has perfected his techniques through years of practicing his flips on trampolines, BMXs and while snowboarding. Picture: SWNS

Breathtaking drone and body cam footage shows him take the death-defying leap of faith from the top of the cliffs, which he has been diving off of since he was a teenager.

The dad-of-one's latest leap of faith was his highest ever cliff-jump - 15 feet higher than his previous one in October last year.

Lee, from Arbroath, Angus, has perfected his techniques through years of practicing his flips on trampolines, BMXs and while snowboarding.

He also watches professional cliff divers on YouTube for inspiration.

Lee, who works as a joiner, said: “I was out most days during the holidays.

“There was a lot of work going on behind the scenes.

“Once I got the go ahead I went up to see what it’s like from the top.

“I tried four or five times to push myself and I couldn’t do it, but I worked my way up to it.

“I was confident I could do it.

“You’re hitting the water at about 40-45mph.”

Since his 51ft jump last year, Lee has been in contact with other cliff divers online and is hoping to see more people in his area get involved.

He said: “I’ve been speaking to a lot of new people, like kayak and cave explorers.

“I’ve since got in touch with 10 to 15 people and there’s a Scottish tour at the end of May.

“It’s quite exciting.

“I’m looking out new places to jump now.

“People just see me jumping but there’s a lot of background work that goes into it.

“I’ve also put on my Facebook page asking people who’re interested to get in touch and get involved.

“Even if it’s jumping off ten footers - it’d be good to get a community together.”