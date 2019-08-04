Watch: Scottish football fans pay tribute to toddler who died after battle with dementia

Have your say

FOOTBALL fans joined together to pay tribute to a tragic youngster who passed away following a battle with childhood dementia.

Supporters of Hibernian and St Mirren took part in a 23rd minute applause in memory of tragic toddler Mirryn Cunningham following an emotional plea by family members.

Fans of both Hibs and St Mirren joined in with the applause for the tragic tot

It proved to be a lucky number for the Hibees, as the side's own number 23, Scott Allan, netted the only goal in a 1-0 win.

Mirryn was diagnosed with CLN1 Batten disease in January, but sadly lost her fight with the condition last month.

Mum Vicky was in attendance for the Scottish Premiership curtain raiser at Easter Road, while Mirryn's older brother Alexander, eight, led the Hibees out as mascot for the day.

Family friend Thomas Osbourne told the Evening News the youngster was not able to attend matches due to her ill health, but "loved to watch or listen to Hibs games" with family.

Mirryn's older brother, Alexander, was Hibs' mascot at the game

Relatives had previously asked if fans would help pay a lasting tribute to Mirryn's memory by taking part in the applause.

And supporters of both sides obliged, standing to honour the two-year-old, who tragically passed away last month.

Vicky later posted a social media thanks to all fans who participated.

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, Batten disease is a rare disorder of the nervous system which typically starts in childhood.

Common symptoms include vision loss, seizures, delay and eventual loss of skills previously acquired, dementia, and abnormal movements.

There is no cure for the disorder but a treatment for one of the forms - CLN2 - has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.