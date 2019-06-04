Watch protestors use pedal power in Grangemouth to defy Ineos

Campaigners fighting against plans by petrochemical giant Ineos to close a section of Grangemouth’s Bo’ness Road saddled up to get their message across last weekend.

Friends of Bo’ness Road Action Group (BRAG) gathered at Ineos HQ in Inchyra Road on Sunday afternoon to stage their protest.

Supporters took to their bikes to ride around the perimeter of the petrochemical complex to demonstrate their anger at the firm’s controversial proposals – which have been backed by Scottish Ministers.

Ineos claim closing off the section of road – which runs through the heart of its petrochemical business – will improve security and safety and have the knock on effect of attracting more companies to the site.

A BRAG spokesperson said: “Ineos has exploited an unbalanced Scottish planning system that clearly favours business, flexing its significant wealth and influence, over the wishes of communities impacted by major developments.

”Bo’ness Road is the main connecting route between Bo’ness and Grangemouth for local people, local businesses and emergency services. However, over the years the road has encountered a gradual build up to either side by various bits of the petro-chemical plant currently owned by Ineos.

”BRAG worked hard to gather the views of the community against the closure, gained the support of community councils and Falkirk Council itself, and submitted a huge petition against the road closure.

“The campaign was reflected in the recommendations which the Planning Reporter put forward to refuse the application. Then, against all democratic processes and views, including his own civil servants, Kevin Stewart, the minister for Local Government, Housing and Planning pulled it in to decide in favour of the closure.”

Signs on display during Sunday’s well attended demonstration included “Get on yer bike Mr Ratclifffe”, “Listen to the people” and “Keep Bo’ness Road open”.