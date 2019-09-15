WATCH: Judy Murray shares video of young Andy voicing tennis ambition

A video has emerged of a young Andy Murray sharing his ambition of wanting to be the best tennis player in the world.

Proud mother Judy posted the footage of the Scots former world number one tennis champion, on Twitter which she found while having a clear out.

She said: “Look what I found when clearing out my study. A compilation dvd we had made when we were desperately trying to get sponsorship.”

In the clip Andy, then aged just 17 said: “I’d really like to become number 1 in the world. I’ve been number 1 in all the junior age groups so I dont see why not”.

The post has already been ‘liked’ 7000 times with one fan stating: “Wow, totally inspirational! He didn’t just dream – he made it a reality!”